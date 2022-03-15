On the Market: A Wellesley Tudor with a Gunite Pool

With a backyard cabana and multiple spaces to relax (both indoor and out), this home is fit for royalty.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

151 Forest St., Wellesley

Price: $3,495,000

Size: 4,098 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

Even if you’re not an architecture buff, you’d probably recognize Tudor-style homes. Their distinctive wood framework, gabled roofs, brickwork, and groupings of windows have made them a consistently popular home design type. Named for the reigning family from the time these homes were popularized, the design has remained in the public eye as long as the rest of the Tudor family (ever heard of a dude called Henry VIII?). But while this style is centuries old, that doesn’t mean it can’t be used on homes with all the conveniences of today, like this Wellesley abode.

Standing near the Wellesley Country Club, this five-bedroom home has been renovated to meet the height of twenty-first century sophistication. Set on nearly an acre of land, the new owners of this home might not need to join their local country club, since they have a sizable built-in gunite pool right in their own backyard. Next to the step-down pool is a brick patio (in keeping with the Tudor-style, naturally), and a cabana that serves as a perfect spot for guests to go and change without tracking wet feet inside.

A wall of tall windows in the dining area allows you to enjoy the majesty of this pool even from inside the house. The oversized dining area is part of an open floor plan, which also boasts a living room area with a fireplace, and a kitchen with a Viking cook range, pantry, bar area, and wooden center island with a second sink, perfect for meal preparation. Also on the ground floor, you’ll find a mudroom with built-ins, a private home office, den, and a living room painted in a stunning shade of electric blue that spans the length of the home. The two upper floors of the home hold the primary bedroom suite (which includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a soaking tub, heated floors, and a wall of built-ins), four additional bedrooms, a lounge, and a laundry room. With all this space, this home might just rival the palaces of its Tudor namesake.

For more information, contact Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.