On the Market: A Penthouse Condo in Eastie with a Private Roof Deck

Enjoy harbor views all day long from your own deck.

130 Coleridge St., Unit 7, East Boston

Price: $750,000

Size: 1,142 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

As a coastal city with an iconic river running alongside it, Boston offers abundant opportunities to live somewhere with water views. Consider this Eastie penthouse unit, which is one of eight in the HarborPier Condominiums, an eight-unit building constructed in 2019. This particular unit gets the benefit of not just being the highest one in the place, but having its own roof deck where you can enjoy views of the city and Boston Harbor.

While the water views may be especially nice in the warmer seasons, they’re hardly the only notable feature of this unit. This open concept home boasts soaring 10.5 foot high ceilings, which give the space an extra airy feel. Glass doors off the living room open up to a Juliet balcony, which offers another outdoor living retreat. These glass doors allow sunlight to flow into the living, kitchen, and dining space, creating the perfect environment for the meals you’ll inevitably whip up using the Bosch kitchen appliances. You can enjoy these delicious dinners atop the Calacatta gold quartz countertops, which also offer space for bar seating.

The two bedrooms of this home are equally sunny and bright. The primary suite has a customized walk-in closet, where you can get dressed after enjoying a rinse off in the accompanying bathroom, which boasts a Carrara marble shower and matching flooring. The second bedroom, while lacking the same amenities, does have enough space to serve as a guest room and home office. And thanks to the private storage room that comes with this unit, you can actually make the best of this bonus space instead of using it to store, say, off-season clothes. And you get to enjoy all the neighborhood’s best eateries close by—a win all around.

