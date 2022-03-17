On the Market: A New Hampshire Beach House with Multiple Decks

For the homeowner who wants plenty of options for enjoying sea breezes.

53 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, NH

Price: $2,400,000

Size: 4,991 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6

We’re fast approaching roof patio season here in the Northeast, when the weather is best enjoyed while sipping a drink of your choosing and basking in the newly warm temperatures from the top of a building with stunning views. That’s nice and all, but what about decks? Perhaps not as expansive as a rooftop, but decks offer similar space and a different perspective. Intrigued? Just wait until you get a glimpse of this Hampton home.

This home’s location near Hampton Beach means you’ll enjoy the best of the New Hampshire coast. But you don’t just need to enjoy the beach from the sands. This home has not one, not two, not three, but ten decks. Yes, you read that correctly. With multiple decks off every level of the three-story house, you’ll have plenty of outdoor living space to make the most of the summer with views of the ocean to the north, east, and south, and river views to the west. And if you’re still convinced rooftops are better, this home has something for you: a massive rooftop deck that towers above the surrounding structures and offers the best views in the area. A bonus room off this space offers a sitting area, half bath, and wet bar, so you can keep the party going.

The interior of this updated 1925 build is also built out for maximum fun. The home lends itself to hosting guests, between the abundance of deck space and its spacious interior. Inside, you’ll find four bedrooms in the main living quarters, plus room for guests thanks to an additional three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open concept kitchen/living space on the third floor boasts an island that seats 12 guests. Just be warned: If you move here, you’ll be fending guests off left and right all summer long.

