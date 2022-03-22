On the Market: A Church Turned Private Home in Sandwich

With a belfry, steeple, and original stained glass windows, you'll sing the praises of this converted Cape Cod abode.

143 Main St., Sandwich

Price: $1,950,000

Size: 7,270 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

No religious affiliation is necessary to appreciate this home. In the center of Sandwich Village, this remarkable structure was once the home of the First Parish Unitarian Church. But today, it’s a private residence (though the current owner uses the lower level as an appointment-only art gallery) with many of the original architecture features still intact throughout its massive expanse (there’s over 7,000 square feet of living space). The result is a home that’s a religious experience.

The first hint that this home is a little out of the ordinary comes as soon as you pull up. This home still sports a church exterior, complete with massive stained glass windows, a clock tower, and a steeple that extends into the sky (and making it all but guaranteed that no one will ever get lost finding your house). Inside, the architectural features are equally appealing. The six original stained glass windows allow sunlight to flow into the home, shining down upon a great room, an open space with enough room for a dining table. You’ll have multiple dining options, though, thanks to the eat-in bar off the gourmet kitchen. A wine and cocktail bar, along with a raised sitting room (perhaps once a preacher’s pulpit?) round off this grand living space, making it prime for entertainment.

Take the home elevator to the lower levels to find the bedrooms. All have en-suite bathrooms and their own fireplaces, but the primary suite is perhaps the most magnificent of all is on the third floor and comes with three balconies that look down upon the great room. It’s easy to imagine that these spaces once served as perches for the choir, but now you can enjoy the views and count your blessings that you found a home as unique as this.

For more information, contact Joseph Colucci, Kinlin Grover Compass, kinlingrover.com.

