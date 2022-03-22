Our All-New Guide to the Region’s Top Mortgage Professionals Is Here

And they’re ready to help you snag your dream home this spring.

You’ve found the perfect listing on Zillow, and you’re ready to make an offer before you even see the place. There’s just one problem: You need a little thing called a mortgage. And in Boston’s tough housing market, it pays to have a true expert in your court, someone who can find the best loan options for you, deal with those reams of paperwork quickly and efficiently (i.e., before someone else swoops in), and offer personalized service from application all the way through closing day. That’s why we here at Boston magazine decided to launch an all-new guide to the very best mortgage professionals in the area. Consider this list of 186 names, voted for by loan officers and Realtors representing Greater Boston, the most important companion on your spring house-hunting adventures. Ready, set, go!