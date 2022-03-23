On the Market: A Newly Renovated Condo in a Former North End Schoolhouse

Located in a boutique building, this updated unit comes with off-street parking and new appliances.

20 Tileston St. #2L, North End

Price: $1,439,000

Size: 1,034 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Imagine hosting dinner party in this North End home. Guests will arrive and be swept up to your home in the elevator of this boutique building. Once inside, they’ll be wowed by the open living space, which seems even larger thanks to its soaring 13 feet high ceilings. Visitors can mingle and drift between the living room and the two adjacent Juliet balconies, where they can get some fresh air while looking out at the courtyard. Alternatively, you can invite guests up to the shared roof deck, where they can enjoy views of the iconic Old North Church among the various peaks of the neighborhood.

Should you hit a lull in conversation during this gathering, you can entertain your company with a story, namely the one of this building. While the unit itself looks new, with recessed lighting and espresso hardwood floors throughout, some details, like the crown molding, hints at the building’s storied past. The Columbus Court Building was built in 1903 as an elementary school for Boston Public Schools, according to the unit’s listing agent. It served local learners until 1943 when it was closed to house American troops and Italian and German prisoners of World War II. After two years of this, the Archdiocese of Boston bought the building for a single dollar and used it as a school again until the nineties, when it was sold to a developer.

Today, you will be paying a bit more than $1 for this home, but it’ll probably be worth it. In addition to coming with one heck of a backstory, you get a freshly renovated unit that comes with off-street parking in one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods for cars (but best for dining and lucky you, you’ll be only steps from Hanover Street). For nights you don’t want to dine out, there’s the custom kitchen with paneled Thermador appliances, gas cooking, and a stone counter for whipping up a meal. Other modern conveniences include a a new HVAC system with central air and laundry in-unit.

