On the Market: An Antique Federal-Style Home in Newburyport

This charming 1800s build comes with multiple patios and is just a few blocks away from downtown Newburyport.

236 High St., Newburyport

Price: $1,040,000

Size: 2,816 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

The last few years inspired many of us to stop living the way we thought we were supposed to live and embrace the life we wanted, whether that meant moving to the city of your dreams or out to a farmhouse in the western part of the state. Or perhaps, it meant moving to an older home by the seaside. If that’s your cup of tea, you needn’t wait any longer to indulge it, thanks to the Toppan-Whitney house, a stately federal-style home built in 1802.

Just a few blocks from downtown Newburyport, this beautiful antique home lands you within walking distance of all this coastal community’s best attractions. Commuters will delight in being near both the train station (only a mile away) and the highway while the town’s rail trail (a walkway lined with public art and great views) allows for walking between there and the waterfront. In addition to enjoying the coastline nearby, you can also enjoy the fresh sea breeze thanks to the outdoor living spaces this home offers. Within the beautiful, fenced yard on this property, you’ll find perennials and two patios prime for lounging.

This backyard is accessible through glass doors off the dining room on the first floor of the home, one of many grand rooms you’ll find here. A living room with large windows and a fireplace offers a sunny and cozy entertaining space. Upstairs, you’ll find the primary suite, which takes up the second floor with its bedroom, bathroom, private sitting room, and storage space. Meanwhile, on the third floor, two additional bedrooms are connected via a Jack and Jill bathroom, perfect for a family needing a little more space. And with schools also conveniently nearby, this home could be the perfect setting for your family’s next chapter.

