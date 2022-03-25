On the Market: A Cottage by the Shore in Provincetown

Want to be near the local arts scene? Or want a quiet coastal escape? This Cape-style home offers the best of both sides of P-Town.

207 Bradford St., Provincetown

Price: $1,295,000

Size: 1,436 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Whether you’re drawn to Provincetown for its artist scene or for its sandy shores, your needs will be met with this abode. Spacious and charming, this single-family dwelling sits in the heart of the Gallery District, providing easy access to the displays of the creators who flock to these shores. An equally short walk away is the buzz of Commercial Street and the quiet roar of the waves of the Atlantic, offering the best of both sides of this coastal town.

This two-bedroom home itself can serve as either a year-round home or vacation getaway. Those who choose to frequent it in the summer months will embrace its outdoor living space—through glass sliding doors off the living room is a veritable backyard retreat featuring a beautiful tiered garden and a wooden patio big enough for parties with friends yet intimate enough to sit on while enjoying morning coffee. Inside, the living room space is equipped for those who dare to face frigid winter months here, with a wood stove to keep them warm as they unwind in this open space, perhaps with a good book.

The primary bedroom suite sports a wood stove as well for its lucky inhabitant. The fires you build there are sure to warm the space, which includes an additional sitting area. But never fear: You won’t have to rely on the stoves to get you through the season, thanks to the split system AC/heat that’ll warm and cool each of the three levels of this home, from the first floor bedroom suite to the third floor loft. The latter boasts a deck overlooking the garden and can be used for whatever you need: an office, an additional bedroom, or maybe a studio so you can join the famed artist community.

For more information, contact Joan Lenane, Coldwell Banker Pat Shultz Real Estate, coldwellbanker.com.

