On the Market: A Two-Story Penthouse on the Boston Waterfront

Say bye to generic, impersonal apartment buildings and hello to life in this sleek and chic boutique building.

110 Broad St., PH3, Seaport

Price: $6,000,000

Size: 3,875 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Living in a large, modern apartment building isn’t for everyone. Newer buildings, and especially the ones in the Seaport, often get hit with the criticism that they’re cold and impersonal. But that’s far from the truth at The Boulevard, which boasts open, sunny units, and a full concierge service to help you feel downright cozy in your new home.

This boutique building on the waterfront has 36 units, so it’s big enough that you don’t feel like everyone’s in your business, but small enough that you can get to know your neighbors, if you’re so inclined. If you’re already intrigued by the prospect, you’ll be even more delighted to find one of its two-story penthouse units is up for grabs. This particular unit offers as much space as a standard single-family home, as well as access to a private rooftop deck with an enviable view of the skyline. Interested in spending a whole evening out there? Take advantage of the fire pit and outdoor kitchen, and prepare yourself for having your friends invite themselves over for an outdoor dinner party or two.

Inside, this two-story unit has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and over 4,000 square feet of living space. You’ll enjoy the same views of skyscrapers and busy streets as you do on the roof deck, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows lining the living space. Kick back and take in the view while sitting by the chic, modern fireplace in the open concept living room or while enjoying the soaking tub upstairs. When you want to trade these panoramic sights for a little privacy, just click a button and you’ll get it, thanks to the Lutron electric shades, which add just an extra dash of luxury to this chic yet cozy home.

