On the Market: A Renovated Farmhouse by Two Rivers in Maine

Get a glimpse of a home so stunning that the current owner decided he'd buy it five minutes after seeing the place.

72 Vine St., South Berwick, ME

Price: $4,850,000

Size: 6,313 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

What is an oasis? Perhaps it’s this particular home in Maine that best embodies the idea of a beautiful reprieve. Set on over six acres of land, this renovated home offers the perfect getaway for summer or a chance at peaceful year-round living in southern Maine. Overlooking the converging point of the Salmon Falls and Great Works rivers, this former farmhouse is surrounded by water and conservation land, an aspect that its current owner, Mark Zimmer, says allows you to be fully ensconced in nature and relaxation.

The home was once a farmhouse, dating back to the 1840s, but has been updated to embody the same architectural spirit of the original timber frame structure while also embracing the natural landscape surrounding it. The site was reworked to include an L-shaped courtyard at the entrance to the home, made up of handsome stove pavers and surrounded by mature landscaping that channels local plant life. Stone walls and a drainage system throughout keep the grounds from flooding. Inside, you’ll be welcomed by 160 feet of custom floor-to-ceiling windows so you can bring the outdoors in. These gorgeous glass installments also enable birdwatchers to enjoy the aviary visitors who frequent this area; Eagles, herons, loons, and other feathered friends have been known to flit by daily.

This dwelling taps further into its woodsy setting in the style of its custom kitchen, which comes with gorgeous natural wood cabinetry. The primary bedroom suite, on the first floor of the house, has a soaking tub, walk-through closet, and in-home office, all with the same stunning nature views through the abundant windows. This home also comes with multiple guest rooms, a formal living room, a home gym, a home theater, and a passively cooled wine cellar. A walk-out workshop calls to those good with their hands, while the detached barn now serves as a garage bay and guest cottage with a kitchenette and two en-suite bedrooms, topped off with natural wood details and reclaimed woodwork from the original structure.

Still unsure? So was Zimmer when he first heard of the property 20 years ago. But as soon as he visited, he knew this site was one-of-a-kind. “It wasn’t on my list of towns I wanted to be in,” he says. “But I went, and I knew in five minutes that I would buy it…(I) made an offer then and bought it later that day…The proximity of the house to the water and the expansive view up and down the river are things that can’t be built and created now. I have had a lot of people come through my front door, and the first thing that comes out is ‘WOW.’ It is hard to convey.”

