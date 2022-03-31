On the Market: A Waterfront Mansion in Manchester-by-the-Sea with a Home Pub

This home offers all the benefits of being "by-the-sea," including a deep water dock and a two story boat house.

8 Norton’s Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea

Price: $12,900,000

Size: 8,122 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 partial

This Manchester-by-the-Sea house is notable for its appearance alone. Located on the shores of the Massachusetts Bay, it really embraces the idea of being “by the sea,” with the waterfront right outside your window and the woods of the Cape Ann coastline surrounding the 1.9-acre property. And if the waterfront views aren’t stunning enough, just wait until you see the house itself. A long driveway lined with lush gardens creates some suspense as you drive up to this breathtaking dwelling. Designed in the style of a shingled summer cottage with an opulent twist, it nods to days gone by.

But what’s even more notable about this home are its origins. The home was designed by well-known New England architect Stephen Holt, then built by Charlie Silva of This Old House fame in 2010. The design was meant to blend contemporary living with fine craftsmanship, which is evident throughout the home. On the main level, you’ll find a conservatory with arched windows and South long-leaf pine ceilings, while a home pub offers a different space for entertaining. With a wood interior, fireplace, pool table, and bar with beers on tap, you can have a local watering hole within your own home.

This home was also designed for maximum enjoyment of the nearby sea. Glass doors in the living room unfold onto a veranda to create an outdoor living space within the home where you can enjoy the sea views and breeze. Meanwhile, the four bedrooms of the main house have balconies overlooking the water. For a more up close and personal aquatic experience, you have over 600 feet of water frontage that come with this property. A deep-water dock allows easy boat access, while a two-story boat house with a private office on the top floor, and a one-room guest cabin on the water’s edge further enhance the unique experience of living in this home.

