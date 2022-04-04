On the Market: A European-Style Manor on the Water in Gloucester

You deserve a waterfront home and you deserve one that's as fabulous as this North Shore estate.

Price: $4,425,000

Size: 8,433 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

The house hunt these days can be a bit brutal, with scarce inventory and cutthroat competition. So at the end of it all, you want a place where you can really relax and maybe just take in some beautiful sights. In that case, you can stop your house hunt here in Gloucester with this coastal home. This European-style home provides plenty of space to both entertain and unwind, and you can do so with gorgeous views of the Atlantic from every room.

Located overlooking the water, this home sits on 1.09 acres of land near Cape Ann’s best beaches and seafood restaurants serving the freshest catches of the day. Of course, you can always swing by the market for some local cuisine and whip it up in your own kitchen. The one in this home is a custom design with cherry cabinetry and an adjacent breakfast room. And you can be reminded of where your meal came from in the dining room, which overlooks the ocean. Meanwhile, the home wine cellar holds as many bottles as you need to accompany your meal. Torn on which to enjoy? There’s even a tasting room where you can sit and sample your reds, whites, and rosés.

This manor doesn’t just offer up the best of the sea. In true European estate style, it also has spectacular grounds. The gardens here are filled with flowering shrubs and plants that’ll delight anyone with a green thumb, and even those without one. The latter category of people can take in the beauty from the home’s multiple outdoor living spaces. And after a day taking in the sea breeze and soil, you can relax with a soak thanks to the luxurious tub in the bathroom of the first floor primary bedroom suite. Is there anything more ideal?

