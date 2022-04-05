On the Market: A Condo in a Former Church in Newton

History meets modern living in this sunny and open penthouse unit with a meditation room and a roof deck.

515 Centre St. #5, Newton

Price: $1,500,000

Size: 2,654 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Historic homes sometimes run the risk of being a bit well…stuffy, thanks to too many dusty windows and not enough sunlight. But a dark, old home this abode is not. This penthouse condominium is situated in a Newton building with a deep history. It once served as a church back when it was first built in the late nineteenth century. Today, it retains the same vaulted ceiling as it did in its former life, making it as distinct from the outside as it is inside. The building also kept some interior features as well, with vaulted ceilings and tall windows leading to a sunny, open living space.

That openness means you can get a full view of the multi-story rose window, thanks to the interior balcony off the second story of this three-story unit. A spiral staircase from the original structure leads you throughout the upper levels of this home, which include two primary bedroom suites with their own marble fixtures and Jacuzzi tubs, plus a private meditation room so you can sit in quiet contemplation like the worshippers who originally flocked to this building.

Also accessible from the top part of this condo is the roof deck. This private outdoor space spans 60 feet across the unit, offering views of nearby Boston, not to mention Newton itself. You can also easily walk to the town’s restaurants, shops, and public transit for an up-close view of the amenities surrounding you while a garage with two parking spaces offers an easy getaway option for further out destinations. An elevator offering direct access from the unit to the garage answers the prayers of any commuter or someone who simply wants a unique older home prepared for modern living.

For more information, contact Micéal & Conor Chamberlain, Historic Homes, Inc., historichomesboston.com.

