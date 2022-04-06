On the Market: An Enchanting Summer Getaway in Coastal Maine

This Arts and Crafts-style home overlooking Camden Harbor comes with gardens, a swimming pool, and a guest house.

135 Mountain Arrow Drive, Camden, ME

Price: $8,500,000

Size: 7,592 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Think back to the fairy tales you read as a kid: Many of them started in a cottage in the woods, right? There’s always been something magical about a beautiful little home with everything you need in a secluded spot in the middle of nature. Now imagine the fairy tale cottage you’d want to find as an adult. It probably looks a bit like this Maine home. Set on over 18 acres of woodlands overlooking Camden Harbor and the islands of Penobscot Bay, this Arts and Craft style home is probably everything you’d imagine in a fantasy house and yet would wow even the most seasoned house hunters among us. “The home is like owning your own private wellness retreat,” says listing agent Brian Wickenden. “The detail and craftsmanship that went into this home are unlike any I’ve ever seen.”

The local craftsmen who created this home made good use of all the land that came with the property. The grounds are more akin to a private park. Throughout the breathtaking outdoor living space, you’ll find well-tended gardens, a greenhouse, and a pond that recirculates water. In the backyard, a swimming pool with a vanishing edge creates your own personal waterfall of sorts, while a hot tub provides a respite for cooler days. A heated patio overlooks this space and offers views of the surrounding water, mountains, and pine forest.

The home itself reflects the nature around it in its custom stained glass doors and windows, which elevate the artistry of this space. But the home isn’t all about appearances: It also has geothermal systems that allow for heated floors and central air, and it runs off solar power. There’s heated parking for four cars so you can come enjoy this space even in the winter. If the outdoors is too cold to enjoy, indulge instead in the home theater with a custom-painted ceiling, the gym, the sauna, or in a glass of pinot from the wine cellar. Not even the best story could compete with this dream of a home.

