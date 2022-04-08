Sneak Peek: One of Boston’s Newest (and Tallest) Buildings Brings Eco-Friendly Luxury Living to Downtown

The towering Winthrop Center offers pet concierge services, a Michelin-starred chef, a Junior Olympic-size pool, and more.

Two years after breaking ground, the developers behind Winthrop Center in the Financial District are offering a sneak peek of the high-end units and the amenities residents get with them, including dining experiences led by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser and a slew of services for dogs.

The Residences at Winthrop Center, slated to open early next year, went on sale to the general public this week, offering potential homeowners a chance to grab one of the 317 units in the residential arm of the multi-use development. The one-to-four bedroom units will occupy the upper levels of this 62-story building and were crafted with the tower’s eco-friendly vision in mind. MP Boston, the local arm of real estate developer Millennium Partners and the brains behind the project, teamed up with a group of MIT professors—led by the Director of MIT’s Environmental Solutions Initiative, John Fernandez—to develop a design strategy that embraced goals of being “climate-conscious” and “wellness-focused.”

In fact, as Fernandez tells it, the intention is to get ahead of the curve when it comes to sustainable building. “Millennium Partners approached us because they understood what the best practice in the marketplace was, but their real interest was going beyond the horizon,” he says. It’s a challenge to be truly forward-thinking when buildings adhere to current codes that often end up being outdated within a few years of completion, if not sooner. The Winthrop Center teamed up with MIT to get ahead of this. “I’m hoping it’s a market mover…but also [works toward] this more intangible goal of enlisting people in becoming engaged with climate action.”

Inside Winthrop Center’s sleek, highly function units, residents stroll on wood floors harvested from some of the world’s most sustainable forests while walls of slanted glass windows offer wide-sweeping skyline views (the height of the building, which should make it one of Boston’s tallest, only helps the cause). The turnkey units come with polished and environmentally friendly kitchens where chic Carrera marble counters are complemented by Subzero/Wolf appliances (including an eco-friendly induction cooktop and a steam oven for preparing healthy meals, a nod to the building’s wellness-focused mission). The cabinets are customizable, much like the free-standing bathtub in the marble bathroom. And of course, there’s an electric fireplace to keep you warm on snowy Boston nights. “Every chance we could, we made sure we paid attention to environmental impact,” says Richard Baumert, principal at MP Boston. “We’re constantly trying to make our homes more efficient.”

But the luxuries don’t end here: Residents have access to more than 50,000 square feet of amenities, many of which further the building’s wellness-focused goals. For instance, acclaimed chef John Fraser will spearhead the building’s culinary offerings, including a ground-floor kiosk accessible to the public and an exclusive residents-only restaurant. Fraser is founder of the swanky hospitality group JF Restaurants, which focuses on high-end vegetarian and vegan cuisine. He’s already made a big name for himself initially in New York City, where he earned a Michelin star for crafting American cuisine with seasonal produce at his former fine-dining restaurant, Dovetail.

Now Fraser will bring the same approach to the Winthrop Center. He says that while he hasn’t outlined the full concept yet, his menu will utilize the most in-season vegetables, all while offering the level of hospitality befitting Winthrop Center. “When you say health and wellness, people think you’re saying boring and not delicious,” he says. Not so, Fraser explains. “We start with seasonality and move from there.”

Winthrop Center’s offerings also include nutritional and fitness services. A residential club overlooking the Charles River comes with not only the luxury-level basics (an outdoor terrace, a screening room, etc.), but also a Junior Olympics-sized pool, a group fitness studio for yoga and pilates, and space for working out with personal trainer. There’s also a custom-designed FLX Fitness Center with a rock wall that residents share with office workers within the building (Cambridge Associates announced they’ll be the first office tenant in the center). This fitness space also has a recovery room, a sports simulator where you can try your swing at virtual golf courses around the world, and a relaxation-focused “Earth Room,” built at the suggestion of MIT collaborators, which is constructed of entirely natural materials and allows visitors to disconnect from the world around them.

What’s more, all the pampering is not limited to people. Given the pandemic-time spike in pet ownership, Baumert says the building also decided to offer services for the canines of the building’s residents and office workers. Club VIP (Very Important Pet) is run by pet care expert Karen Ray and offers everything from your run-of-the-mill doggy daycare to high-end grooming treatments like conditioning treatments and “pawdicures.” There are private training sessions, individualized walks and play time for four-legged friends, and even physical therapy for the aging pooch. And when their human companions go out of town, dogs can go on their own vacation. Rather than simply going to a plain old pet boarding house, you can arrange to have them boarded at Ray’s farm in southern New Hampshire, where they’ll enjoy their own fresh air and pampering.

Back at Winthrop Center, move-in dates are scheduled to begin by June 2023. You’ll have to be responsible for Fido’s pawdicures until then.