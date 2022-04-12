On the Market: A Stately Colonial That Once Belonged to JFK’s Grandparents

Former Boston Mayor "Honey Fitz" once owned this Dorchester home where his grandson, the future president, spent some of his time as a boy.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

3 Rundel Park, Dorchester

Price: $1,299,000

Size: 3,322 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Few families have had an impact on American politics like the Kennedys. From this one brood we got members of Congress, mayors, and one very noted president. But before JFK became, well, JFK, he was a little boy spending his time listening to his relatives talk politics at his grandparents’ home in Dorchester. While many families have a rule of no political talk at the dinner table, it’s a given that the Kennedys broke that rule—after all, JFK’s grandfather John “Honey Fitz” Kennedy was the mayor of Boston (and served as a Congressman in his lifetime). Now Fitz’s home is up for sale, offering a chance for you to own a piece of one of the last great American political family dynasties.

The five-bedroom home was built by noted architect Edwin J. Lewis in 1892. Located in the Carruth neighborhood of DOT, the home offers views of the Blue Hills from its perch at the end of a cul-de-sac street. Original street lamps dot this roadway, harkening back to the time when the home’s famous former owners lived here. These period details carry on to the the home, as well: You’ll find three mantled fireplaces, dentil and crown molding, high ceilings, and hardwood floors that have been well-maintained throughout the decades.

While this home has vintage charm, it’s also been updated for modern convenience. Kitchen and bathroom renovations shaped the rooms into contemporary spaces with amenities like a cooking range and disposal; a new roof, driveway, and masonry, meanwhile, has the exterior looking fresh for your arrival. Plus, new Nest technology has been installed in the home to make your life a little bit easier. Even if you don’t have the Kennedys’ political connections, you’ll have access to technology they never did in this beauty of a home.

For information, contact Leslie MacKinnon, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.