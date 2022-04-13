Real Estate Showdown: A Spacious Single-Family in Hopkinton vs. a Contemporary Fenway Townhouse

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare an inviting suburban home near the starting point of the Boston Marathon with an urban duplex set closer to the finish line.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

and the days are finally getting longer. Why not make the most of them with a home that lets in the light? Take, for example, this roomy Hopkinton residence, enhanced by walls of windows and an open-concept floor plan. When the new owners aren’t enjoying sun-drenched meals in the dining area, they can eat out at restaurants—or, this month, watch the start of the Boston Marathon—on nearby Main Street.

Meanwhile, about 26 miles east, light floods this Fenway townhouse courtesy of glass doors in the eat-in kitchen, adjacent to the unit’s private patio. The culinary hub itself features granite countertops, a white subway-tile backsplash, and covetable stainless steel appliances. As for the duplex’s performance on the market? Like its suburban neighbor, the two-floor pad sold above asking price in less than two weeks—a strong indication that for home sellers, at least, the future continues to be bright.

Photographs by Fred Mueller (Hopkinton); Luxe Life Productions (boston)

7 Cold Spring Brook Road, Hopkinton Sale Price: $1,000,000 36 Edgerly Road, Unit A, Boston

$975,000

13

4,078 square feet

4

3.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $995,000

6

1,201 square feet

2

1.5

Listing agents: Ginny Martins/Ginny Martins & Associates (Hopkinton); Franklin Knotts/Coldwell Banker Realty (Boston)