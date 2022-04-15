On the Market: A Shingled Home by the Beach on the Cape

In Chatham's Old Village, this 1800s home offers easy access to both shops and surf thanks to its great location.

114 Main St., Chatham

Price: $2,995,000

Size: 5,097 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full

Not everyone wants a vacation where they’re cut off from the world: Some want a place where they can grab a bite to eat or do a little shopping at the end of a relaxing day off. Behold, a spot where you can do both. This shingled home in Chatham allows you to enjoy an evening of dining out on fresh seafood and then come home to the sounds of the sea that delivered your delicious meal to you, thanks to its prime location near both the center of Chatham Village and the beaches that help the area make a name for itself.

Located on a prominent corner in Old Village, a historic district of Chatham known for its well-preserved vintage homes, this shingled beachside abode lives up to its neighborhood’s name. This home was built in 1809 with many of the original architectural details still present. Wander through this spacious six-bedroom abode to find natural wood details (including beamed ceilings), plus hardwood floors, which make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. But luckily, you can take a trip back to present day just as easily: This home has been well maintained and renovated throughout the years so you won’t have to deal with 1809 housing troubles.

Perhaps most striking about this home, though, are its outdoor living spaces. A front porch greets you as you approach the home, offering a perch to watch the comings and goings of the neighborhood. Thatt porch evolves into a deck as it wraps itself around the house, offering further views of the ocean. Want to take a dip? You’ll relish the easy access this home provides to numerous local beaches, elevating its status as the perfect stately and conveniently located summer getaway.

For more information, contact John Burke, William Raveis Chatham, raveis.com.

