On the Market: A Modern Milton Home with Its Own Arboretum

Find serenity in this home's grounds with perennial gardens, winding pathways, a trickling creek, and a private arbor of exotic trees.

1031 Canton Ave., Milton

Price: $3,800,000

Size: 5,604 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full

Spring has sprung and finally, it’s enjoyable to go outside again. Why not embrace the warm weather in this Milton abode? This modern eco-friendly home is seated next to Blue Hills Nature Reserve, so the family hiker will have 7,000 acres of trails right at their fingertips. But more than that, there are countless opportunities to become one with nature within the three acres of grounds that make up this serene retreat.

Instead of always trekking the invigorating trails of Blue Hills, you can enjoy meandering walks on the pathways that snake throughout the grounds here. These paths will take you through perennial gardens and over a backyard creek, offering a peaceful escape in your own backyard. A 2,250 square foot outpost, separate from the main house, takes your ability to dive into seclusion one step further. This heated building can serve as an artist’s studio or a zen space to practice yoga and meditation. This space is located in the middle of what might consider to be the home’s most unique feature: Amidst these grounds, you’ll find a private arboretum with exotic trees from across the globe. They surround the studio space, offering the perfect escape within your home.

Of course, the main house itself is something of a wonder, as well. Newly constructed, the home features top-of-the-line equipment throughout, from the radiant heating system to the home audio system. Twenty-four studio-grade Klipsch speakers are hardwired in ceilings throughout the home, bringing your entertainment system to the next level. Use them to play some jazzy tunes while you whip up a meal in the spacious kitchen or let classical tunes tinkle in while you entertain in the living and dining area. A guest area with its own outdoor entrance ensures there’s plenty of space to let visitors stay so they too can revel in this one-of-a-kind property.

For more information, contact Janice Bosworth-Dunphy • Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

