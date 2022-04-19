Real Estate Showdown: A Multi-Level J.P. Home vs. an Antique Colonial in Hingham

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a single-family in Moss Hill with a modernized house from the 1800s on the South Shore.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Sometimes the only thing getting you through the workday is the thought of unwinding at the end of it. Of course, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel shines a little brighter when beautiful outdoor living spaces await, like the ones at these recently sold homes. The new owners of this Moss Hill spot get to kick back on not one but two decks: one off the main level and another off the primary suite, which also features a walk-in closet.

Down on the South Shore, these new homeowners are enjoying a similar respite in the form of a large yard with vegetable gardens. Prepping that homegrown produce, meanwhile, should be a snap in a kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. The biggest difference between the two abodes, besides the square footage? How much longer the Hingham home sat on the market, showing that buyers just may be itching to get back to the city once more.

36 AVON PHOTOGRAPHY (J.P.); BLU LEMONADE PHOTOGRAPHY (HINGHAM)

36 Avon Street, Boston Sale Price: $2,100,000 215 Main Street, Hingham

$1,950,000

7

2,860 square feet

5

4.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,349,000

27

4,392 square feet

7

4.5

LISTING AGENTS: THE MUNCEY GROUP/COMPASS (BOSTON); JAMES MAGNER/CRES (HINGHAM)