Real Estate Showdown: A Multi-Level J.P. Home vs. an Antique Colonial in Hingham
It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a single-family in Moss Hill with a modernized house from the 1800s on the South Shore.
Sometimes the only thing getting you through the workday is the thought of unwinding at the end of it. Of course, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel shines a little brighter when beautiful outdoor living spaces await, like the ones at these recently sold homes. The new owners of this Moss Hill spot get to kick back on not one but two decks: one off the main level and another off the primary suite, which also features a walk-in closet.
Down on the South Shore, these new homeowners are enjoying a similar respite in the form of a large yard with vegetable gardens. Prepping that homegrown produce, meanwhile, should be a snap in a kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. The biggest difference between the two abodes, besides the square footage? How much longer the Hingham home sat on the market, showing that buyers just may be itching to get back to the city once more.
36 AVON PHOTOGRAPHY (J.P.); BLU LEMONADE PHOTOGRAPHY (HINGHAM)
|36 Avon Street, Boston
|Sale Price: $2,100,000
|215 Main Street, Hingham
|$1,950,000
7
2,860 square feet
5
4.5
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$2,349,000
27
4,392 square feet
7
4.5
LISTING AGENTS: THE MUNCEY GROUP/COMPASS (BOSTON); JAMES MAGNER/CRES (HINGHAM)