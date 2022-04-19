On the Market: A Nantucket Beach House with 360-Degree Island Views

Perfect for a multi-generational vacation home, this abode also has a basement steam room and home theater with professional popcorn machine.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

1 Shawkemo Hills Lane, Nantucket

Price: $8,795,000

Size: 8,139 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 3 half

Follow the winding stone walls up a crushed marble driveway to find this luxurious summer home. Tucked behind not only fine landscaping and a long drive, but thoughtfully designed and matured gardens, this sprawling abode offers more than just a private escape from the world’s worries. With numerous amenities, well-equipped rooms, and stunning views of the island, this home is a luxurious escape your family can enjoy for years to come.

This 2001 build sits on over an acre of land and, with over 8,000 square feet of living space, is perfect for the buyer looking for a space where multiple generations can stay for a summer on the shore. There’s up to six potential bedroom spaces in this home and at least seven full bathrooms, so no one will be elbowing each other over the sink trying to get ready in the mornings. And there’s just as much room for your brood in the home’s special spaces, as well. In the basement, a home theater can fit up to ten people, ideal for little ones on rainy days where you can’t go to the beach. A granite wet bar comes with a professional popcorn machine to elevate the experience. Meanwhile, the adults can enjoy the tiered seated steam room in the basement, followed by a glass of wine from the home’s custom wine cellar, which can hold up to 1,000 bottles.

There’s just as much space to sprawl out outside, where a teak front porch and backyard with a self-cleaning Pebbletec pool offer a chance for both young and old to take in the glorious summer weather. Or they can go up to the home’s roof walk, which might actually be this building’s most unique feature. From here, you can enjoy full 360-degree views of the island to take it all in.

For more information, contact Brian Sullivan and Quinn Veysey, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.