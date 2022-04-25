On the Market: A Westwood Manor with Olmsted-Inspired Grounds

With tree-lined paths, a stream-fed pond, and a boat house, this property is reminiscent of an Emerald Necklace park.

300 Summer St., Westwood

Price: $15,000,000

Size: 10,309 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half

Do you ever stroll around Jamaica Pond or through the pathways of the Public Garden and wish “If only I could have this to myself?” While the Public Garden is not going into private ownership any time soon (it’s right there in the name), you can get something with a similar feel with this Westwood home. Known as Lee Pond Estate, the home comes with nearly 36 acres of grounds crafted at the hands of Dana Schock & Associates Landscape Architecture, with the landscaping inspired by the work of the very man who designed those iconic parks: Frederick Law Olmsted. With a stream fed pond, a classic boat house, and an array of trees that rival the Arnold Arboretum, this suburban home serves as your own private park-like escape.

The home itself was designed by an A-list team that includes noted local architect Rich Levey. He and his team of RBL Architects worked with Meichi Peng Design Studio and the current property owners to craft a contemporary home that preserves the tranquil nature of the property. “The quality of the site really moved us. The views out over the pond constantly change with the weather and the seasons,” says owner Monica Esposito. “It was important to us to embrace the landscape with walls of windows and organic materials, while creating a truly livable house for a family.” The designers took advantage of these views by adding 20-foot tall floor-to-ceiling windows and a three-season porch that brings the outdoors in.

Across the 10,000 square foot home, new owners will also delight in the wide array of living spaces, which includes five en-suite bedrooms and a stunning kitchen. Heated porcelain tile floors will keep you warm as you pad around between the home theater, gym, and glass-enclosed wine cellar. A two-bedroom guest house connected to the main home elevates this house from mere abode to estate. Need even more room? A 2,800 square foot barn offers even more seclusion within this lush oasis of a home.

For more information, contact John Boyle, LandVest, Inc., landvest.com.

