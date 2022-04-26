On the Market: An Osterville Estate with Its Own Private Beach

For $3o million, you'll get a massive estate with access to your own private beach on the Nantucket Sound.

835 Sea View Ave., Barnstable

Price: $30,000,000

Size: 15,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 9 full, 5 half

Meet one of Cape Cod’s most sought after properties…and one of its most expensive. You’ll find this waterfront gem (this season’s diamond, for those of you who watch Bridgerton) on Sea View Avenue, one of the most exclusive parts of Osterville (an already much sought-after community). This grand estate is only moments away from everything this coastal community has to offer, but worlds away in the summer seclusion it offers you.

Sitting on over three acres of land, this property affords you all the privacy you need. Specimen trees and lush plantings throughout these grounds keep prying eyes away from the multiple outdoor living spaces. In the backyard, you’ll find a summer kitchen, a massive terrace, and a swimming pool worthy of being in a luxury resort. And then there’s the private 280-foot sandy beach that comes with this place. From here, you can enjoy your own personal access to the Nantucket Sound. Don’t feel like going out in the water? You can still enjoy the views from inside the home from nearly every room.

Inside this grand estate, you’ll find not only enough bedrooms and bathrooms for the largest of broods, but a touch of extra amenities. There’s a little something for everyone, between the golf simulator, the home gym, the massage room, and the wine cellar big enough to house thousands of bottles. Need a little extra space for when the in-laws come to stay? There’s a guest house attached to the main house with its own kitchen and living rooms, giving you seven en-suite bedrooms between the two buildings so everyone has their own space. When it’s just your immediate family, you can enjoy the main home with its four en-suite bedrooms. “You can basically live on one side with everything you need, and then when family or friends come to visit, you have accommodations that are private but still connected,”says Paul Grover, realtor for the property. “It’s very practical in that sense. If you need help maintaining all this, there’s even a separate staff house for employees.” In other words, be prepared to relax as hard as anyone ever has.

For more information, contact Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, robertpaul.com.

