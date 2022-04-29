On the Market: A Secluded Waterfront Estate with a Deep-Water Dock

This Georgian Revival in Chatham is a water lover's dream with a boat house and direct shoreline access.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

108 Cotchpinicut Road, North Chatham

Price: $18,800,000

Size: 7,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half

Many who know Chatham well know Scatteree, a landing point on Pleasant Bay in North Chatham where you can sit and watch boats drift by as the perfect relaxing end of a day out on the water. While this is nice and all, you also have the option of having your own private estate where you can have the same experience: Enter High Scatteree. This waterfront estate sits high on a bluff overlooking the bay, offerings its lucky new owners exclusive views of one of Massachusetts’ most iconic waterfronts.

High Scatteree is more than a simple vacation home: It’s a family compound. Private and expansive, this home is primed for a new generation to come in and take it over. You’ll arrive here through a winding drive, shrouded by mature hedges. At the end, you’ll find several acres of landscaped grounds surrounding the centerpiece: A seven-bedroom main home built in a Georgian Revival style with a stately and symmetrical exterior and single-story side wings that show its massive size.

The home has been renovated and expanded over time, flawlessly blending the classic design with modern touches. Enter to find plenty of spaces for gathering, whether you’re entertaining dozens or want a quiet moment alone. Plentiful windows allow you to enjoy the ocean views with a cup of coffee each and every morning. If you’re hosting guests and want a reprieve, this home comes with a two-bedroom guest house where you can stash your visitors. Lest you worry they’ll be stuck with lackluster accommodations, there’s a rose garden just outside their door, making them happy they’re staying there. From this garden, trimmed pathways lead to more plantings, a grand lawn, and a clay tennis court. And best of all, there’s a deep water dock, boat house, and private beach, so you can really enjoy the waters surrounding this stunning home.

For more information, contact Brian Dougherty, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.