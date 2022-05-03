On the Market: A Martha’s Vineyard Getaway with a Squash Court

Don't play squash? You may want to start after you see this home right on the beachfront of West Tisbury.

41 Naushon Road, West Tisbury

Price: $5,995,000

Size: 4,138 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

Set on the waterline of the Makonikey part of town, this home is a rare architectural find, combining elements from different styles from across the decades. Soaring dramatic ceilings above the living room curve down into a sunken space perfect for entertaining. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, natural woods and brick walls offer a cozy feel to the space. Lining the walls of this main entry space are glass doors that offer views of the surrounding Vineyard Sound. Here, you can sit and eat your breakfast while watching sailboats and ferries drift by on the waves outside. You get similar views from the home’s six bedrooms, many of which have sharp sloping ceilings, an interesting detail that makes this home stand out from other beach getaway spots.

It’s not just the design of this home that makes it unique, though. Nor is it the outdoor living spaces, which include a deck, a sand bank, and access to 200 feet of private waterfront. While these amenities are all great, they’re a bit standard fare for beach homes. Instead, athletes will be delighted to find this home—in addition to its multitude of bedrooms and outdoor space—also houses a squash court, complete with a triple height ceiling. Built to squash regulations, this court outshines the oh-so-traditional basketball court you might find in a luxury house. Don’t play? Consider this your sign to start, just so you can fully take advantage of this waterfront home.

For more information, contact Peyton Wallace, Compass, compass.com.

