On the Market: A Bucolic Concord Estate with a Two-Story Barn

With seven acres of land, a milk shed, paddocks, and a riding ring, this serene property has all the makings for a modern gentleman's farm.

325 Pope Road, Concord

Price: $2,490,000

Size: 3,018 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

If you’ve ever had the urge to leave behind the hustle and bustle of everyday life in favor of a more pastoral existence, now is your time to give in. Odds are you might not have all the knowledge you need to run a working farm, but this sprawling estate in Concord has all the fixings of a gentleman’s farm—as in, a farm run for fun and not for profit. With a barn, rolling fields, and a riding ring, here you can indulge your fantasy of living off the land without actually having to rely on your farming skills.

This expansive property comes with several outbuildings and all the land you need to get your endeavor off the ground, like a milkshed for milking cows (or storing tools, as the current owners do). A two-story barn serves as the biggest selling point: Here, you’ll find three stalls, a rack room, and a hay loft, ideal for housing some thoroughbreds. Across the 6.98 acres of yard space you’ll get with the property are open meadows, rolling fields, fenced pastures, and rock walls, perfect for grazing or for horseback riding. A riding ring offers even more options, as does the direct access to the trails of the Upper Spencer Brook Valley that this home offers.

Inside, this contemporary build continues the rustic countryside feel with its spectacular design. Wooden beams and brick fireplaces will make you feel at home, while the vaulted ceilings and skylight add a modern touch. Meanwhile, large, windowed walls make the space feel even bigger than it already is and offer views of the grounds outside. A generously sized deck allows you some outdoor living space where you can relax after a long day basking in the nature and glory of your own personal hobby farm.

For more information, contact Barrett & Comeau Group, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, barrettsothebysrealty.com.

