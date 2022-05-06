On the Market: A Penthouse Unit in a Renovated Dorchester Home

Vaulted ceilings, a marble bathroom with heated floors, and a deck take living the high life to a new level in this penthouse unit.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

186 Grampian Way #3, Dorchester

Price: $1,150,000

Size: 1,783 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

It won’t take much to persuade prospective buyers to fall in love with this penthouse unit. It boasts luxuries like radiant heated floors in the marble bathroom, a deck with a gas line for grilling, and a custom kitchen. But if you need more convincing, just look at its history: This 1900 building was converted into the modern unit it is today by Louis Ashman, Boston Home‘s 2016 winner for best interior planner. Even without these credentials, the resulting layout here speaks for itself. The vaulted ceilings of the original building were maintained, their swooping heights adding a homey feel to the rooms, while glass doors and French Oak flooring retain that Victorian feel of the original building. But updates included an open floor plan and new appliances and features to keep things feeling fresh.

In the kitchen of this home, you’ll find customized cabinetry surrounded by quartz countertops. In line with this unit’s mission to offer you the very finest of amenities, this eatery is also equipped with Thermador professional appliances, including a 36-inch range, a paneled fridge, and a microwave drawer that pops out at the press of a button (both saving space and serving as a fun party trick). Head down the hall from here to find the primary bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, more custom cabinet work, and that high-end marble bathroom (there’s a second bedroom and full bathroom outside as well for guests, but this space afford you a little more privacy). A nearby office/den with glass doors allows you a workspace to maintain some work-life balance if you’re still working from home, the ideal finishing touch on a home truly redesigned for the modern age.

For more information, contact Brian Perry & Brian Back Team, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.