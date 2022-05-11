Don’t Want to Fully Commit to Buying a Beach House? Buy One-Eighth of This Scenic Chatham Home

For a mere $1.5 million, you and your family can enjoy partial ownership and use of this Cape Cod vacation home.

558 Fox Hill Road, Chatham

Price: $1,528,000 (for an eighth ownership)

Size: 11,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 10 full

So begins the time-honored dance of the summer: Temperatures rise. You want a getaway. You book a house on the Cape. You spend a week basking in the sea breeze, sunshine, and slower pace of life. You wish you could spend an entire summer here…then remember the hassles of owning a vacation home and scratch the idea. Rinse, repeat. But now, there’s a fix for the perpetual back-and-forth, freeing you from the cycle of weighing the pros and cons of beach ownership.

Consider this: Owning part of a beach house along with other people and splitting it amongst yourselves. But no, you don’t have to find friends and family willing to go splitsies and you don’t have to haggle over house time yourself. Pacaso, a real-estate company that gives people a chance to buy luxury vacation homes for a fraction of the cost through the power of co-ownership, recently expanded their offerings to Cape Cod. Through them, you buy a portion of the home and their team manages the place and the technicalities, including, perhaps most importantly, the scheduling system, so you’re never feuding with the other owners about who gets the house Fourth of July weekend. Unlike a time share where you own “time” in the home (time is a construct, isn’t it?), you actually own a portion of the property through a co-ownership LLC. While you may have the downside of still sharing with other people, you don’t have to worry about the headaches that come with home ownership, or even decorating and furnishing your second home (this one comes professionally decorated and fully furnished). Really puts the vacation back in vacation home, if you will.

This Chatham listing is one of the first Pacaso has on Cape Cod and offers a chance at one-eighth ownership of this costal beauty. With over 11,000 square feet of living space across the nearly three-acre property, you might actually be willing to share time with the other owners, because there’s enough room for multiple families to spread out. In addition to the five bedrooms and ten bathrooms, the home also comes with an open-plan living area with plenty of windows to let that fresh salt air in. The kitchen space has a stone fireplace, Wolf gas range, and a large island with enough seating for the whole family. An expansive deck off the living room offers an outdoor dining space with sights of the sparkling ocean water in the distance.

While the whole point of having a home on the Cape is to take advantage of the shores, there’s enough within this home to keep you from getting too bored on your beach vacation. A backyard pool offers an alternative for days you don’t feel like lugging your chairs and towels down to the beach, while an indoor sauna makes rainy vacation days worthwhile, and a private boat dock offers an extra way to take advantage of the water. There’s also a home office and gym if you need to work and work out on your trip. The home’s location near downtown Chatham grants easy access to local shops, restaurants, and golf clubs. The only hardship you’ll face is deciding what weeks you want to go here and what flip flops you want to bring for your no-fuss getaway.

