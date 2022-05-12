On the Market: A Renovated Home by a Private Beach in Bourne

Don't spend your summer fighting over space for your chair on the beach and enjoy the private seascape near this home.

18 Spindrift Lane, Bourne

Price: $1,888,000

Size: 1,722 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Tired: Lugging your beach chair, umbrella, and a bag full of sunblock and snacks to a beach on the Cape only to end up not being able to find a few square feet to lay down your towel. Wired: Living by a private beach where you’re only steps away from the shore, so you can skip the heavy loads and fights for space. Sound difficult to find such a place? Think again.

This Bourne home is located a short walk away from a private beach on the shores of Cape Cod. Look out the window to see for yourself: You can see the sandy inlet from the deck and the adjoining glass doors. Sound like there might be a catch? Rest assured, this isn’t a money piy of a home. The 1958 build has been completely renovated and reconstructed for modern living.

Across the open floor plan of this home, you’ll enjoy a fully renovated kitchen with space for dining and entertaining. There’s a living room-like area with a fireplace, while further back is a more relaxed family room with sliding glass doors that lead out to the wraparound deck. The primary bedroom off this family space has the same access to this outdoor amenity. From this sunny space, you can enjoy glimpses of the water.

Three of the home’s four bedrooms are on the main level, but head downstairs to find the fourth bedroom, a second renovated kitchen, a recreation room, and the home’s second full bathroom (both of which have been completely renovated). This well-equipped space offers a chance for a little privacy for guests. And if the two refreshed bathrooms aren’t enough, there’s an outdoor shower and changing room, so no one’s tracking sand into the house or fighting over the bathrooms inside after a day at the beach.

For more information, contact Robert Frangieh, The Realty Cape Cod, therealtycapecod.com.

