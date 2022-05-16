On the Market: A Sunny South End Home with a Two-Story Glass Wall

The double-height living room opens up to a private garden that serves as the perfect outdoor entertaining space.

122 W Concord St. #1, South End

Price: $2,675,000

Size: 1,810 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

After a long and nippy spring, Boston is finally seeing the light. With temperatures nearing true “summer” feel, what better way to enjoy it but in a house that’s sunny on the inside and primed for outdoor living on the exterior? This South End home fits the bill. The townhouse unit offers an abundance of space in this desirable neighborhood, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and endless opportunities for warm weather enjoyment.

First, the outside: You get a taste of the high life before even entering this home in the form of two gated parking spaces, ensuring you’ll never be circling the block for street parking. Next, enter the foyer, which opens right up to the home’s crown jewel: the living room. This double-height space comes with a unique two-story wall of western-facing glass, allowing the room to be flooded with light. When you’re not taking a cat nap on your sofa in the warmth of the sunlight, you can head out from the living room straight to a private garden, which offers the perfect opportunity for outdoor relaxing or entertaining.

Also on this level of the home is a family room/third bedroom, separated from the rest of the space by a pair of pocket doors from when the home was first built in 1899, and a chef’s kitchen. This professionally equipped space comes with top-of-the-line appliances, a large center island, and tons of storage. There’s also a dining alcove with a bow window letting in additional sunlight. On the upper floor are two large bedrooms, including a primary suite with a well designed walk-in closet and a beautiful marble bathroom with a double vanity and steam shower, offering yet another chance for unwinding in this gem of a home.

