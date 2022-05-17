Three Cool Mood Boards to Make Over Your Backyard Oasis

Three local designers curate mood boards that will have your backyard cabana decked out for fun before your sunscreen has time to dry.

Make A Splash

Imagining the pool house as an “anchor for waterlogged days” as well as gatherings on warm summer nights, interior designer Rachel Reider turned to a neutral palette, which includes natural wood tones, woven fabrics, stone countertops, and “water-like” glass tiles, to set the foundation for a casual, relaxed vibe.

1 “Openwork Braid” linen-cotton textile, Samuel & Sons.

2 Encore Ceramics “Ocean” quartz-glaze ceramic tile, DiscoverTile.

3 Poplar tambour sample, Surfacing Solution.

4 Romo “Wild Garden” linen-cotton textile, the Romo Group.

5 Felted wool samples, Merida.

6 Hamilton Holmes white-oak sample with cord, Salon Design.

7 Innovations “Oil + Water” wallcovering, Studio 534.

8 “Claize” ash wood sample, Aronson Woodworks.

9 “Sky Blue” stain sample, O&G Studio.

10 “Margo” terrazzo tile, Design & Direct Source.

11 “Reflecting Pool” viscose-cotton textile, Holly Hunt.

12 Sonoma Tilemakers “Vihara” glass tile, DiscoverTile.

13 “Chroma” resin sample, 3form.

14 Christina Watka “Murmuration” series samples, Salon Design.

15 Kelly Wearstler “Tableau” ceramic tile, Ann Sacks.

Ripple Effect

Interior designer Jamie Keskin mixed textures such as jute, wicker, and reclaimed whitewashed woods with both subtle and bolder patterns to create a sense of comfort with a touch of whimsy.

1 Horizons “Tranquility” woven shade sample, Makkas Workroom.

2 “Zellige” terra cotta tile, Clé Tile.

3 Wicker sample, Kingsley Bate.

4 Wicker sample, Made Goods.

5 “Aspen” cast-bronze pull and knob, Top Knobs.

6 Wood beads, designer’s own.

7 Villa Nova “Kicho” wallcovering, the Romo Group.

8 “Wellfleet Stripe” acrylic textile, Scalamandré.

9 Horizons “Landscape” woven shade sample, Makkas Workroom.

10 Doug & Gene Meyer “Stitch” acrylic textile, Link Outdoor.

11 “Seychelles” wood-bead fringe trim, Samuel & Sons.

12 “Grey Wash Wax” finish sample, Custom Furniture.

13 “Oyster Teak” finish sample, Summer Classics.

14 “Moss Gray Tweed” lacquered raffia finish sample, Bungalow 5.

15 “Harwick Stripe” linen textile, Maresca Textiles.

16 Jute rug, Surya.

17 Vintage ceramic dish, designer’s own.

From Across the Pond

Inspired by vibrant printed fabrics from British companies Newton Paisley and Tradescant & Son, interior designer Sarah Cole sought bright and summery colors for a scheme she says feels “contemporary and fun…but that works in New England’s period and stately homes.”

1 “Disc” porcelain mosaic tile, Waterworks.

2 “Espresso” teak finish sample, Janus et Cie.

3 “Zipper” acrylic textile, Pierre Frey.

4 + 5 “Profile” glass mosaic tile and Ait Manos “Idris” terra cotta field tile, both Ann Sacks.

6 No.9 Thompson “Leda” polypropylene textile, Holly Hunt.

7 “Carolina Monarch” linen textile, Newton Paisley.

8 “Emerald Green” paint sample, Farrow & Ball.

9 Akila Eyewear “Legacy” sunglasses, designer’s own.

10 Samuel & Sons “Saisons” brush-fringe trim, the Martin Group.

11 “Zellige” terra cotta tile, Clé Tile.

12 Stephen Gerould “Vanilla” glaze finish sample, Studio 534.

13 “Oil-rubbed Bronze” finish sample, Lindsey Adelman Studio.

14 Perennials “Rough Outline” acrylic textile, Studio 534.

15 Caesarstone “Frosty Carrina” quartz sample, Granite Arts.

16 “Pinpoint” acrylic-polyester textile, Holly Hunt.

17 “Ibis” linen textile, Tradescant & Son.