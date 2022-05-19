On the Market: The Canton Home of Former Patriots Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, redesign the homes they live in to elevate the style, and this one is no exception.

30 Bullens Way, Canton

Price: $2,699,000

Size: 6,510 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

In March, the New England Patriots announced they were releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, undoubtedly disappointing some fans. But every cloud has its silver lining and in this case, there was one for real estate lovers. Van Noy, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following his release, is trading in his Boston home for some California digs, meaning his home is now up for grabs. And boy, is it one worth lusting over, thanks to all the work the family did to it during their time there.

To football followers, Kyle Van Noy might seem like the more noted name in the household, but his wife, Marissa, a former pageant queen, actress, and model, has carved out a reputation for herself as a designer. As Kyle Van Noy’s career took them around the country, the couple realized that by fixing up the homes they lived in while there for work, they could make a profit when they ultimately had to move. Marissa Van Noy found she had an eye for design, and launched a firm with her mom and sister, according to patriots.com.

Rather than take on giant construction renovations, Marissa Van Noy uses her knack for design to add value to homes, including this Canton one, according to their realtor, George Sarkis of the Sarkis Team with Douglas Elliman. The Van Noys purchased this custom-built home in May 2021 and went on to add wallpaper, new lighting fixtures, and stylish accent walls, along with high-end furniture and artwork. “The furniture and design aspect is major,” Sarkis says. “She’s a really high end designer and stager. When you walk into the house, you go ‘Wow’…It’s a gorgeous home.”

In addition to adding some oomph to the home design, the Van Noys also improved on this 2019 build by landscaping the 1.47 acres of property it sits on. One can enjoy the views of these refreshed grounds from the sweeping patio in the back of the home. Meanwhile, a newly added security system and a private gate at the end of the driveway elevate the home—one of only four on a cul-de-sac—to make it a bit more private. These upgrades only add to the home’s other outstanding features, which include a basement exercise room (to get in Pats-level fighting trim), a six-car heated garage, and a fabulous primary bedroom suite with a double-sided fireplace (one end of which faces out to the suite’s private balcony) and spa-like bathroom.

The new owners of this Canton abode will also enjoy a home office with coffered ceilings and a custom barn door, a kitchen with top-line appliances and quartz countertops, and an elegant dining room. Not to mention, this house is in an ideal location: close to both Boston and Gillette. Plus, if you like the furniture and paintings, Sarkis says the family will sell those too, though it’ll cost extra on top of the listing price. Though given the aesthetic it adds to the place, it may just be worth it.

