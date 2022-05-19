10 Tools You Need to Shuck and Serve Oysters This Summer

With warm weather finally upon us, why not host an oyster party? All you need is a bucket of bivalves, some nifty tools, and a themed serving platter or two, and you’ll be prepped to shuck and slurp like a pro.

Photo by Nina Gallant / Styling by Madison Trapkin

From left to right:

1 “Triple Oyster” stoneware bowl with driftwood-and-metal spoon, $32, Neatly Nested.

2 National Silver Company “King Edward” vintage silver-plate oyster forks, $55 for set of four, Weston Table.

3 Digoin Sarreguemines vintage ceramic oyster plate, $385, Weston Table.

4 “Catalina” porcelain-enamel and steel tray, $28, Crow Canyon.

5 East Boston Oysters “Royal Belgian Platinum” caviar, $350 for 125 grams, EBO & Co. Grocery.

6 Sin porcelain oyster plate, $112, Covet + Lou.

7 Mother-of-pearl caviar spoon, $15, EBO & Co. Grocery.

8 “Yankee Shucker” cherry-walnut oyster clamp, $55, Island Creek Oysters.

9 Stainless steel shucking knife with rose-wood handle, $40, Island Creek Oysters.

10 Shucking gloves, $20 per pair, Island Creek Oysters.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Secluded Waterfront Estate with a Deep-Water Dock

  2. A New Ranking Confirms: Boston Is One of the Best Places to Live

  3. On the Market: A Marblehead Estate with European Villa Vibes

  4. On the Market: A Sunny South End Home with a Two-Story Glass Wall

  5. On the Market: An Osterville Estate with Its Own Private Beach

  6. Don’t Want to Fully Commit to Buying a Beach House? But One-Eighth of This Chatham Home

  7. The Ayer Mansion, Boston's Tiffany-Designed Home, Is Now Up for Sale