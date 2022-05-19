10 Tools You Need to Shuck and Serve Oysters This Summer
With warm weather finally upon us, why not host an oyster party? All you need is a bucket of bivalves, some nifty tools, and a themed serving platter or two, and you’ll be prepped to shuck and slurp like a pro.
From left to right:
1 “Triple Oyster” stoneware bowl with driftwood-and-metal spoon, $32, Neatly Nested.
2 National Silver Company “King Edward” vintage silver-plate oyster forks, $55 for set of four, Weston Table.
3 Digoin Sarreguemines vintage ceramic oyster plate, $385, Weston Table.
4 “Catalina” porcelain-enamel and steel tray, $28, Crow Canyon.
5 East Boston Oysters “Royal Belgian Platinum” caviar, $350 for 125 grams, EBO & Co. Grocery.
6 Sin porcelain oyster plate, $112, Covet + Lou.
7 Mother-of-pearl caviar spoon, $15, EBO & Co. Grocery.
8 “Yankee Shucker” cherry-walnut oyster clamp, $55, Island Creek Oysters.
9 Stainless steel shucking knife with rose-wood handle, $40, Island Creek Oysters.
10 Shucking gloves, $20 per pair, Island Creek Oysters.