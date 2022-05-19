Four Art and Design Books for Your Summer Reading List

French country chic, the power of protest art, and gardens that stir the soul.

Wayward, by Chris Burkard

Ride the wave of top nature and surf photographer, conservation champion, and social media influencer Chris Burkard in this collection of personal stories recounting his global adventures and the stunning images he captured along the way. From the Aleutian Islands to Iceland (and destinations in between), Burkard shares detailed accounts of his experiences, plus some never-before-seen shots that highlight his body of work.

Out 2/3/22, $35, Abrams.

The Art of Protest: Political Art and Activism, edited by Alain Bieber and Francesca Gavin

Henri Matisse once said creativity takes courage. The Art of Protest is a perfect example. By exploring the connection between art, politics, and activism, this book shows how contemporary artists are igniting controversy, exposing government issues, and fostering empathy through their creations. Because of artist observations, vital subjects—including immigration and climate change—are achieving increased awareness and engagement.

Out 2/1/22, $60, Gestalten.

How to French Country: Colour and Design Inspiration from Southwest France, by Sara Silm

Say au revoir to bland décor. Instead, embrace French country style with this comprehensive tome inspired by France’s alluring southwest region. Written by interior designer and journalist Sara Silm, this how-to text features a range of colors and design inspo synonymous with the area. The author also provides insights on the beauty of provincial French life, plus several delectable recipes.

Out 5/10/22, $45, Thames & Hudson.

Gardens for the Soul: Sustainable and Stylish Outdoor Spaces, by Sara Bird and Dan Duchars

How does your garden grow? Quite verdantly with the help of this eco-friendly guide—no matter size or location. Featuring examples of sustainable efforts that fit a cornucopia of lifestyles, Gardens for the Soul provides tips on everything from lighting to accessories, whether it’s for aspiring farmers, future florists, solitude-seekers, or hostesses with the mostesses.

Out 2/8/22, $35, Ryland Peters & Small.