On the Market: A Waterfront Mansion in Beverly with Gardens Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted

This modernized home brings Gilded Age opulence thanks to its stunning waterfront pool setup and breathtaking grounds.

15 Paine Ave., Beverly

Price: $5,795,000

Size: 4,497 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

The Gilded Age was a period of American history characterized by rapid change and economic growth and even greater wealth accumulation for the country’s most affluent. It’s a time we probably shouldn’t romanticize, given the corruption happening under the surface (hence the “gilded” part of the name), but we can at least admire the architecture that came out of this period, like the Newport Mansions or this equally opulent home on the coast of Beverly. Tucked away in a private community enclave, this oceanfront mansion was originally built during the Gilded Age with gardens designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

This manor was reimagined and revamped in 1950 into a mid-century modern masterpiece. Renovated and updated throughout the subsequent years, the next owners of this home will enjoy modern details in the interior with a touch of Gilded Age drama in the exterior. Visitors pulling up to this home will be greeted by a stone wall and wrought iron gate. Once you’re granted entrance, you’re led down to a circular stone driveway serving as the front entrance of the home, with neat shrubbery surrounding the space, giving it a garden-like feel.

Inside, you’ll find high-end design that makes this home feel a little more twenty-first century. Cool natural wood finishes and an abundance of tall windows make the space feel open, airy, and light. Of course, some of that spacious feel does come from the size: The floor plan includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, four reception rooms, and a chef’s kitchen with the latest cooking appliances.

Back outside, the new owners of this joint will enjoy nearly 8.5 acres of land. With all this property to work with, Olmsted really went to town, and his touch is still evident in the design of the backyard. Perfectly trimmed hedges and lush shrubs and trees line two dramatic staircases that curve down to a stone patio. From there, an additional wide set of stairs leads down to a magnificent pool overlooking the water.

