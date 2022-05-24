On the Market: A Newly Constructed Home in Newton with a Minimalist Design

Spend less time working on home improvement and more time in the home media room of this freshly built abode.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

180 Allen Ave., Newton

Price: $4,489,000

Size: 6,754 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

In a world where everything from Christmas presents to new appliances is delayed due to “supply chain issues,” the idea of doing a home renovation is terrifying. Your new toilet trapped in shipping purgatory? No thanks. But that’s why new construction homes are like catnip to homebuyers right now. And this newly built gem is far from an exception.

Constructed this year by Westview Partners, this home is in the Waban neighborhood of Newton on a private 15,000 square foot lot. It was built in a contemporary style with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and a white-and-black color palette that will delight the minimalist in you. Plus, the floor plan has all the living space to meet the needs of the modern family, whether it be the parents still working from home or the little ones who want to spread out over multiple playrooms. On the first floor, you’ll not only find a designer black and white custom kitchen with Subzero/Wolf appliances, but you’ll also enjoy a light-filled breakfast area, oversized family room with a gorgeous gas fireplace, and a formal dining room. Even more importantly, though, there’s an en-suite study—ideal for anyone still in need of a home office.

Upstairs, you’ll find the same tall ceilings, adding a spacious feel to the second floor, which contains four bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet, perfect for accommodating the biggest of wardrobes. There’s also a finished basement with nine-foot ceilings. This space has a family room, gym, guest bedroom, and media room, allowing for even at-home accommodations. Need a second office or playroom? You’ve got room to create one down here. Plus, from the basement, you can walk straight out onto the backyard, where you can relax and enjoy the fresh air. And the best part? You can enjoy all this without your weekends being filled up with home improvement projects. There’s no putting a price tag on that.

For more information, contact Anya Kogan, Luxury Realty Partners, luxuryrealtypartners.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.