Our Annual Top Real Estate Producers List Is Here

Whether you’re buying or selling a home this spring or summer, you won’t want to miss this.

If you’re thinking about moving right now, you know all of the headlines: High prices, limited inventory, bidding wars galore. What you might not know is who to call to guide you through it all. Well, here’s a little bit of good news: Just in time for spring’s hottest open houses, our all-new list of Boston’s top real estate producers is here. To compile this year’s comprehensive database of the best-performing agents and teams of agents in Greater Boston, we asked the real estate community representing our readership area to fill out an online survey disclosing their residential sales volume for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021. Those who met the thresholds for individual agents ($20 million) and teams of two or more agents ($30 million) made the list. Sortable by region or town, the database is the easiest way to find a real estate pro in your area who has proven they can get the job done. All you have to do is make the call—and if you’re selling, maybe clear the clutter. Yeah, definitely clear the clutter.