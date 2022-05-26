On the Market: A Colorful Art Deco-Inspired Home in Winthrop

The design of this home was inspired by the owners' time living in Brazil.

116 Bowdoin St. #2, Winthrop

Price: $849.000

Size: 2,192

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

You know minimalism. You know the homes with the bare white walls, the light natural woods, and windows with thin, black panes. It’s a neutral style—and it’s not for everyone, but it’s awfully common on the market these days. Luckily, this home is an exception. Between its warm royal blue wallpaper in the dining room or the rich jewel toned paints adding a unique pop to the living and bedrooms, this home shies away from minimal colors and embraces an array of lush colors, eclectic decor, and the type of home tech that makes life a breeze.

The design roots of this self-proclaimed “maximalist” Winthrop home date back to Brazil, according to its current owner, Ana Leary. “Our love affair with design began when we lived abroad,” she says. “When we began to design the interior of our Winthrop townhome, we realized technology also plays a role in luxury. Whether we wanted to program the heating and lights while away on vacation, check who was at the front door via cell phone, or experience a movie at home as though we were watching it on IMax, these were all elements that elevated the comfort and beauty of our home.”

Throughout this Art Deco-inspired townhome, you will find evidence of the updates done by the current owners to bring this historic abode into the twenty-first century. This modern smart home boasts automated lighting, a Ring doorbell, a professional ethernet system, and an Ecobee thermostat for controlling the central heating and air. These elements add ease to your life, so you can enjoy relaxing in the high-end home theater (complete with a hi-fi audio system) or soak in the Jacuzzi spa bath without worrying about being interrupted by needing to get up or turn off the lights. And the home’s seaside location offers not only elevated views, but ample chance to unwind by the water, if you can bring yourself to leave this gem of a townhome.

