On the Market: A Sunny and Spacious Contemporary Home in Downtown Nantucket

Enjoy the best Nantucket has to offer from this sunny abode with plenty of bedrooms and a backyard cottage where guests can crash.

38 North Mill St., Nantucket

Price: $5,375,000

Size: 5,523 square feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 9 full, 2 half

Easy, breezy summer relaxation is at your fingertips with this Nantucket cottage. Located in the downtown district of the island, Nantucket’s original cobblestoned streets, gray-shingled shops, historic sites, and sandy shores await just outside your door so you can get a taste of the local flavor (and we don’t just mean the fresh seafood cuisine of nearby eateries). But step inside this home, and you’re in your own private escape thanks to the sheer size and open layout of this airy and spacious abode.

This contemporary residence boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space. Among this massive expanse, you’ll find eight bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, making this the perfect escape for the whole extended family. Want to bring Grandma and Grandpa, or a cousin or two? There’s room here between the main house and a backyard cottage that offers an additional bedroom and bathroom, not to mention a little wiggle room when it comes to guest count (not to mention, some additional privacy for visitors). Meanwhile, the home’s coastal style—which includes a shingled exterior, light natural woods, whitewashed walls, and a beautiful beamed ceiling—makes the space feel even bigger and more importantly, reminds you that you’re close to the shore.

In the main home, a sunny great room invites you in. An open-plan kitchen/dining/living room offers space to wine, dine, and socialize, while backyard access from here allows the party to spill outside to the beautiful patio with an overhang covered in greenery. There’s also a first floor guest suite tucked away for privacy. Meanwhile, an open staircase leads you up to the second floor, where en-suite bedrooms offer room for all. Or take the stairs down to the lower level where there’s additional recreation space. Plus, the entire home is move-in ready, enabling the summer fun to start right about…now.

For more information, contact Cameron Gammill, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

