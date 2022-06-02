On the Market: A Charming Single-Family Colonial in Roslindale

For under $1 million, this brick house offers vintage charm with modern amenities, including a home office and "flex room."

11 Haydn St., Roslindale

Price: $888,000

Size: 2,046 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 partial

Families lived differently back when this home was built in the 1930s. But don’t fret: That doesn’t mean this single family in Roslindale isn’t primed for life today. This brick Colonial from 1935 is heavy on that old fashioned charm, but equally desirable in its modern offerings, including a pantry, a bonus room, and a backyard for that little extra outdoor entertaining space.

A living room stretching from the front to back of the house greets you upon entering the main level. This space, equipped with a gas fireplace, offers endless opportunities for entertaining or relaxing, as does the nearby dining room with original built-in shelving. For more casual meals, you and your family can gather in the eat-in kitchen, brought up to today’s standards with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (though a butler’s pantry serves as a convenient storage space and a nice blast from the past). You can also enjoy your morning cup of joe or your evening tea from the enclosed porch, which offers a more climate-controlled alternative for the backyard deck (which is equally perfect for hosting and relaxing in warmer weather).

The second floor also has space for the whole family with three spacious bedrooms, including the main bedroom, and a full bathroom. On the third floor is the crown jewel for any modern family: a home office and a flex space that can be used for a media room, gym, or whatever else your heart desires (or that your family might need). Plus, the unfinished basement holds even more potential for flex space, which is one of the hottest commodities on the market right now. And with an asking price of under $900k, this home is practically a steal given all the charm and amenities it offers—and in a great location, to boot.

For more information. contact The Jeff Groper Group, Coldwell Banker Realty – Newton, coldwellbanker.com.

