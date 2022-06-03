On the Market: A Modern Farmhouse in Belmont with a Fitness Wing

This luxury home boasts a weight room, massage room, heated yoga studio, and steam spa with a Japanese plunge bath for relaxing post-workout.

275 Somerset St., Belmont

Price: $8,600,000

Size: 8,948 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

What do you get when you combine modern minimalism with the time-honored and beloved farmhouse? You get this Belmont abode. This home’s private and expansive lot (which is made up of nearly 2 acres of land and abuts over 80 acres of conservation trails), natural materials, and classic A-frame blend beautifully with double-glass walls, sleek lines, and the refined color palette of a contemporary home for a luxury living experience you won’t find anywhere else.

This home’s offerings are far beyond what you’ll find in other high-end listings. It not only has a kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, a living/dining space with a sleek fireplace, and multiple bedrooms (three of which come with a loft space), but it also has a number of “bonus spaces” that allow you to pursue your passions at home. The house comes with an entire fitness wing, accessible through an elevator. Here, you’ll find a heated yoga studio for some hot yoga, a weight room, and a massage room for unwinding afterwards. Plus, there’s a steam spa complete with a Japanese cold plunge and whirlpool bath. For creatives, this home also offers space for an art gallery and a media room where you can screen films, as well as a glass-encased corner office where you can buckle down to get work done.

All of that abundance is wrapped up in an unusual home design. Concrete, limestone, and natural woods were used throughout, from ceiling to heated floors. Double-story walls of commercial grade glass allow an abundance of natural light and views of the surrounding nature. All this is topped off with a zinc roof, a rare find that adds an industrial, farm-style touch to this beautiful home.

For more information, contact Sarah DeStefano, Belmont Homes Realty, belmonthomesrealty.com.

