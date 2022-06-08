On the Market: A Dedham Estate with a Five-Bedroom Carriage House

Between the main house and guest house of this Colonial Revival, you'll find over a dozen bedrooms and bathrooms, a home cinema, and more.

254 Westfield St., Dedham

Price: $7,900,000

Size: 19,508 square feet

Bedrooms: 15

Bathrooms: 9 full, 4 partial

This home just outside the city is a nod to the kind of estates with tons of rooms and impressive grounds that you might read about in an 19th century novel. These homes might seem worlds away, but you’ll actually find one right here in good old Dedham. This 1910s build, designed in a Colonial Revival style, comes with 15 bedrooms and nearly as many bathrooms, and a separate carriage house out back that contributes to the sprawl.

First, the main house: In this part of the updated abode, you’ll find high ceilings, equally tall windows, and luxurious period details intermingled with modern amenities. The home taps into the increasingly popular outdoor living trend, with multiple decks, patios, and porches throughout where you can sprawl out. Meanwhile, inside you’ll enjoy a luxury kitchen with a pantry and a breakfast bar with a beautiful waterfall edge. Plus, there’s an abundance of rooms to use as you please: A sunny, glass-encased space for growing plants, a home movie theater with seating and a screen that rivals your local cinema, and 10 large bedrooms including a primary suite with a luxe bathroom.

But the abundance doesn’t end there: Head through the grounds dotted with tree-lined paths and gardens to go to the carriage house, a beautiful updated bonus space with five more bedrooms and full bathrooms, plus a billiard room and conference room. In addition to allowing a little more room on this magnificent property, the carriage house also further elevates this home’s grounds, already splendid with terraced gardens, a gate house, an in-ground pool, a tennis court, and gazebos and pergolas. Plus, you have views of nearby Weld Pond to add even more to the high quality of living you’ll enjoy here.

For more information, contact Samantha Stumpo, New Brook Realty Group, LLC, newbrookrealtygroup.com.

