On the Market: A Four-Story Townhouse in Roxbury

Just wait until you get a glimpse of the finished basement in this practically new home located by Franklin Park.

55 Hutchings St., Unit 2, Roxbury

Price: $849,000

Size: 2,403 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

There’s a whole lot to love about this Roxbury building. It was built in 2020, which means the construction is practically new no work to make it move-in ready and no headaches). It’s in a great location, across from Franklin Park and the accompanying zoo—the perfect place to enjoy in the summer months. But maybe best of all, this conjoined townhome comes with four stories of space, making you feel like you have an entire home to yourself in the middle of the city.

In this multi-story home, you’ll be treated to an array of fine spaces, each one filled with natural light flowing in from the home’s many windows. On the main level, there’s an open-concept living/dining room and kitchen, perfect for eating, relaxing, and entertaining. A beautiful dual waterfall edge island/breakfast bar serves as not only a place to enjoy a quick meal, but helps create a divide within the expanse of the room.

On the upper levels of this home, you’ll find the bedrooms. There’s three, but most notable is the primary suite. The occupants of this room will enjoy an oversized walk-in closet to accommodate a wardrobe of any size, no matter how many ill-advised online shopping purchases you make. Even better, there’s also a roomy bathroom attached to this bedroom suite with a shower with dual shower heads. Head on down to the lower level, though, to find the home’s hidden gem: its finished basement. This subterranean space comes totally finished, allowing it to serve a more functional purpose for the home’s new owners. With hardwood floors and built-in speakers, it’ll make for the perfect space to host your new neighbors, or maybe set up a home media room. Whatever you choose, you’ll be grateful for all the room this practically-new home affords you.

