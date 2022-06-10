Six Waterfront New England Homes You’ll Want as Your Own Vacation Getaway

From the coasts of Maine to the island of Nantucket, you'll find these summer homes by the water absolutely swoonworthy.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Beach vacation season has arrived. But you know what’s better than trip to the shore? Owning a home that makes every day feel like a coastal getaway. There’s no lack of homes that fit the bill in New England, with its abundant coastline. If you’re ready to take the (metaphorical) plunge, here are some houses across the region that keep you close to the water and give you that summer feeling all season long.

14 Dewey Lane, Jamestown, Rhode Island

Price: $4,250,000

Size: 2,749 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

The only thing prettier than the Narragansett Bay views this home offers is its stunning interior design. Originally built in 1900 by Rear Admiral Richard Wainwright (a great-great grandson of Benjamin Franklin), this summer cottage is now a year-round home thanks to a transformation at the hands of award-winning builder Davitt Design Build. Now it boasts a custom chef’s kitchen, a three-car garage, and a bonus space on the second floor. Enjoy the seascape from inside through the windows and French doors, from the mahogany-decked back porch, or while burying your toes in the sand of the 92-foot private waterfront that comes with the property.

For more information, contact Nicole Carstensen, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International, mottandchace.com.

17 Seagrass Lane, Ogunquit, Maine

Price: $4,950,000

Size: 4,906 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathroom: 5 full, 1 half

You won’t have to go too far to get out on the water here, thanks to your own dock. Wake up, stroll through the lush backyard garden, and find yourself out on the Ogunquit River where you can spend a day paddling, canoeing, or kayaking. When night falls, relax those aching muscles with a soak in the outdoor hot tub or enjoy a classic lobster dinner on the back deck with scenic views of the river. Inside, you’ll enjoy the same panoramic views, whether it be from the multi-story living room or the upstairs bedrooms, some of which come with their own private deck.

For more information, contact 207 Prime Properties, 207prime.com.

101 Commercial St., Wellfleet

Price: $2,450,000

Size: 3,450 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Even though the town’s restaurants, shopping, and beach are within walking distance of this home, you’ll feel like you’re worlds away in your own private escape. From the five acres of land this property sits on, you get expansive vistas of nearby Duck Creek and Wellfleet Harbor. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen, home loft with a beamed cathedral ceiling and balcony, or the large deck leading off the first-floor primary suite. From here, you can take in the truly stunning views of the waterfront that’s yours to enjoy for the season.

For more information, contact Eva Scott, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

100 Baxter Rd., Nantucket

Price: $4,695,000

Size: 2,392 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full Why will the owners of this picturesque home on Nantucket cross the road? To get to the beach! Because from this property, the island’s finest sandy expanses are just a few steps away. Or you could always take it in from this house itself: With two oversized covered porches, you can post up and gaze out at the waves and soak up the sea breeze while sipping your morning coffee. The second-floor bedrooms also offer the same unobstructed panorama. The primary suite has a private balcony for even more sightseeing opportunities. For more information, contact Cameron Gammill, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com. 94 Annette Drive, Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Price: $1,850,000

Size: 4,317 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial Mature plantings obscure this Rhode Island beauty from the rest of the world, making it a true private escape in every sense of the word. And when you enter inside this distinctive contemporary home, you’ll understand why this abode is worth keeping to yourself. Unique architecture and amazing waterfront views will wow you on every level of this three-story house—and that’s just on the inside. Outside, you get 115 feet of waterfront to yourself, plus a spacious deck where you can entertain guests—if you feel like sharing, that is. For more information, contact The Chad Kritzas Team, HomeSmart Professionals, callchad.com.