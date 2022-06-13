On the Market: A Freshly Updated Home on Nantucket

High-end details, like hemp wall coverings and quartz-engineered countertops, make this recently renovated home a stunner.

4 Witherspoon Drive, Nantucket

Price: $1,800,000

Size: 2,140 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

The aged shingles on the outside of this 2001 building in the heart of the island’s downtown make it look classic Nantucket. A major renovation in 2020, however, has created an interior with a totally contemporary flair. What stands out about the home isn’t just the its high-end details—but the unique textures and materials that achieve the look. There’s the hemp wall coverings in the powder room, the quartz-engineered countertops in the kitchen, and the maple flooring throughout to achieve a modern look.

The three floors of this home provide ample space for vacationing and hosting guests. On the ground floor, you’ll find a powder-room with a modern bowl sink and a kitchen with custom cabinetry, whisper closing drawers and countertops made to resist scratches, dents, and stains (so it’s both stunning and practical). The open-floor plan space also boasts a living and dining space, separated by a free-standing fireplace. Both the primary bedroom suite and the guest bedroom on the second floor have spacious closets, while a laundry room with a stacked washer and dryer remains hidden behind a chic sliding barn door.

The third floor comes with twin beds, but can be repurposed for your needs. So can the basement which comes with its own separate entrance and with a little carpeting and insulation, can easily be converted into another guest room, a home gym, or a playroom for kids. From the entrance down here, you can walk right onto grounds which feature a private patio and garden. This outdoor space can serve as a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the downtown around you, so you get the best of both worlds in this summer getaway.

For more information, contact J. Brent Tartamella, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

