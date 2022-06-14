Real Estate Showdown: A Mid-Rise in Cambridge vs. A Modern Weymouth Colonial

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a condo near Central Square with a contemporary single-family on the South Shore.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Anfuso Imaging (Cambridge); David Ward (Weymouth); Courtesy Photo (Weymouth Pool)

950 Massachusetts Avenue, #407, Cambridge Sale Price: ~$1,100,000 48 Fairfax Street, Weymouth

$1,050,000

10

988 square feet

2

2 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $995,000

7

4,286 square feet

5

3.5

LISTING AGENTS: THE MUNCEY GROUP/COMPASS (BOSTON); JAMES MAGNER/CRES (HINGHAM)

Some New Englanders think having a pool isn’t worth it, given the region’s brief swim season. These new homeowners say otherwise. Not only are the buyers of this Cambridge condo enjoying a communal swimming hole, concierge service, and gym as part of their building’s luxury amenities, they’re also getting a sleekly designed, upper-level unit with sliding glass doors to invite the summer breeze in.

Some 20 miles away on the South Shore, meanwhile, these new Weymouth residents can bypass the town beaches in favor of the sparkling saltwater pool in their own backyard. Warming up (or filling up) after a dip is easy too, thanks to the home’s hot tub, backyard fireplace, and outdoor pizza oven. Like its smaller Cambridge counterpart, the five-bedroom abode proved popular: It sold for over asking price in a week, indicating a market as hot as the summer days ahead.