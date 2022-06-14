Real Estate Showdown: A Mid-Rise in Cambridge vs. A Modern Weymouth Colonial

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a condo near Central Square with a contemporary single-family on the South Shore.

By ·

Anfuso Imaging (Cambridge); David Ward (Weymouth); Courtesy Photo (Weymouth Pool)

950 Massachusetts Avenue, #407, CambridgeSale Price: ~$1,100,00048 Fairfax Street, Weymouth
$1,050,000
10
988 square feet
2
2		Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms		$995,000
7
4,286 square feet
5
3.5

LISTING AGENTS: THE MUNCEY GROUP/COMPASS (BOSTON); JAMES MAGNER/CRES (HINGHAM)

Some New Englanders think having a pool isn’t worth it, given the region’s brief swim season. These new homeowners say otherwise. Not only are the buyers of this Cambridge condo enjoying a communal swimming hole, concierge service, and gym as part of their building’s luxury amenities, they’re also getting a sleekly designed, upper-level unit with sliding glass doors to invite the summer breeze in.

Some 20 miles away on the South Shore, meanwhile, these new Weymouth residents can bypass the town beaches in favor of the sparkling saltwater pool in their own backyard. Warming up (or filling up) after a dip is easy too, thanks to the home’s hot tub, backyard fireplace, and outdoor pizza oven. Like its smaller Cambridge counterpart, the five-bedroom abode proved popular: It sold for over asking price in a week, indicating a market as hot as the summer days ahead.

 

Read More About:

Trending

  1. The Ayer Mansion, Boston's Tiffany-Designed Home, Is Now Up for Sale

  2. On the Market: A Secluded Waterfront Estate with a Deep-Water Dock

  3. On the Market: A Renovated Home by a Private Beach in Bourne

  4. On the Market: A Dedham Estate with a Five-Bedroom Carriage House

  5. On the Market: A Resort-Style Home in New Hampshire with an Infinity Pool

  6. The Seaport's Newest Outdoor Shopping Space Will Span an Entire Block

  7. Six Waterfront New England Homes You’ll Want as Your Own Vacation Getaway