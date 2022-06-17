On the Market: A Milton Estate Nestled in the Middle of Blue Hills

With this spacious house, you gain a private entrance to over 7,000 acres of conservation land fit for hiking, horseback riding, and more.

540 Harland St., Milton

Price: $12,995,000

Size: 9,008 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7

This home is perfect for someone whose ideal day includes hitting the trail. And if you like enjoy horseback riding? Even better. Because this private Milton abode offers unfettered access to Blue Hills Reservation, through a private equestrian entrance. From here, you can access the renowned park’s 7,000 acres of land. Whether you want to take a hike, cross country ski, picnic by Houghton Park Pond, boat on Ponkapoag Pond, or ride your horse through the trails, you’ll have easy access any time of year.

It isn’t just the private entrance to the reservation that makes this place so special. This property also comes with its own massive expanse of land. Across the over eight acres you have here, you’ll find a 350 square foot patio and outdoor kitchen and an equestrian stable, perfect for horse lovers who prefer to board at home. This 2,000 square foot outpost has multiple stalls and an exercise pen. Also on these grounds is a 1,800 square foot carriage house with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a full kitchen, and an eight to 16 car garage underneath.

Of course, that’s not all you get here. The main house itself is described by its realtor as “a modern day masterpiece” with all wood used in its construction personally selected and imported by one of the country’s premiere Italian craftsman. The turnkey main house comes with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen with double ovens and an island. And then there’s all the extras: a home office, a gym, a private theater for all your home viewings, and more. In the winter, you have multiple fireplaces to curl up by, and in the sunny summer, you can soak up warmth in the sunroom. Close to both Providence and Boston, you’ll have all the conveniences of both cities at your fingertips…but really, you have everything you need in this nature lover’s dream home.

For more information, contact Haley Cutter and Stephen Kraunelis, Cutter Luxe Living at Compass, 540harland.com.

