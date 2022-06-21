On the Market: A Tropical Getaway on the North Shore

If you love yourself a good tropical drink, just wait until you see the bar setup of this Gloucester home.

67 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester

Price: $1,100,000

Size: 2,800 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Home is a place to unwind, which is why having a room where you can relax is key when setting up a new house. The owners of this Gloucester Cape leaned into that idea when setting up their abode, and transformed their living room into a tropical escape with tons of green energy, teak wood furniture, and best of all, an actual tiki bar (that, luckily for the next owner, comes with the house). This, plus the room’s cathedral ceilings with skylights, make it the perfect sunny space and help you feel like you’re lounging on the beach instead of in your living room at the end of the workday.

Of course, this stylish lounge area isn’t all this home has to offer, because while its decor might bring to mind the Pacific Ocean, it’s actually located by the shores of the Atlantic, so close you can hear the waves crash from the property. Enjoy the sweet sounds of the sea from the professionally landscaped yard, which is a retreat within itself thanks to its neatly kept perennial gardens, its multilevel pond with Koi fish, and a fire pit. This cozy feature has a circular sitting area surrounding it, so you can easily gather round the flames on cooler nights.

Even when winter comes and you can’t take advantage of the great outdoors, the house offers space to unwind beyond its tiki bar living room. Check out the first-floor primary bedroom suite, which comes with a spacious walk-in glass shower and soaking tub, an accompaniment to the home’s two other bedrooms on the second floor, which each offer ample closet space. Head back down to the house’s lower level to find a fully furnished entertainment room with a private entrance. As if that’s not enough, there’s a bonus workshop out back, which can be used as an in-law apartment or as a place you can enjoy woodwork or another new hobby in this home perfectly designed for maximum enjoyment and fun.

