On the Market: A Treehouse-like Condo in Southie

With a peaked ceiling, 20-foot tall windows, and a view of the treetops, this penthouse is the grown-up version of your childhood treehouse.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

719 E 2nd St. #PH, South Boston

Price: $2,300,000

Size: 2,205 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

If you’re looking for a treehouse to live in, South Boston might not be the first place you’d check. But if you are looking for a lush perch among the trees, this condo is probably as close as you can get in the city. This 2018 build overlooks the treetops of Medal of Honor Park. Meanwhile, its living room boasts a peaked ceiling, highlighted by custom wrapped beams and 20-foot tall panoramic windows that offer stunning views of the treetops so you feel like you’re living in a treehouse.

But while the treehouse of your youth was probably a shoddily constructed one-room structure in a tree in your backyard, this home offers the same feeling of living among the leaves, but allows you to do so in style. Instead of just one room, it offers a penthouse unit with two levels of living space, including three bedrooms, an office, and a sitting room.

Just off the living room space with its stunning views is an open concept kitchen and dining space, the former of which is equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, dual wine fridges, and an oversized quartz island. Meanwhile, a custom-built dining banquet elevates the uses for the space. The occupants of the primary suite will not only get a bedroom equipped with a large walk-in closet, but also a bathroom with a dual vanity and soaking tub, plus a tranquil sitting area just off this private escape.

And if you want a taste of the great outdoors that you got when playing in your treehouse as a kid, you’re in luck. Off the open living area is an outdoor living space where you can make the most of the summer months. Enjoy the views of the neighborhood from a large private deck or go down to your backyard to use the fire pit, where you can make s’mores, tell ghost stories, and otherwise tap into the nostalgia of your youth.

For more information, contact The Quirk Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.