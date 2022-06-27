On the Market: A Seaside Getaway in Marshfield

With a deck facing the ocean, an outdoor shower, and panoramic seaside views, this is a vacation paradise made for year-round living.

50 Cove St., Marshfield

Price: $1,800,000

Size: 2,758 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full

Mass. native Jonathan Richman once sang about the pain of missing the carefree feeling of summertime, saying “That summer feeling’s gonna haunt you.” Sad, but true: We all yearn for the fun and freedom of summer vacation in the midst of a drab New England winter. But this Marshfield home can help you capture that feeling year-round.

Right on the edge of Blue Fish Cove, this custom 2010 build offers unobstructed views of the glistening waters beyond, offering panoramas of the ocean even better than what you might find in some high-end hotels. Enjoy these sights from the large side deck made of environmentally sustainable materials from Azek. The property extends right to the beach so you have easy access to the shore and is near the town pier, so a day of seaside fun is never far off. You can wrap up your days with a rinse in the outdoor shower. And with professional landscaping around the home, you’ll be surrounded by greenery befitting a high-end resort.

Inside this turnkey home, you’ll enjoy an open floor plan on the main level with a living area that opens up to the deck. In this space, you’ll find a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors under your feet, and plenty of Anderson hurricane-proof windows to enjoy the views, no matter the weather. This home also has bedroom suites on the first and second floors for easy access. The first floor suite bathroom even has radiant flooring for that added bit of luxury. Between that, this home’s natural gas heating and insulation for the winters, that summer feeling won’t haunt you on chillier days. You’ll be equipped to enjoy it (plus the beach) all year long.

For more information, contact Darlene Hadfield, Coldwell Banker Realty – Hingham, coldwellbanker.com.

